Mumbai: Police Arrests Two for Forging Police Clearance Certificates

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two individuals for allegedly forging Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) and using them to secure contractual government jobs. The accused have been identified as Debjyoti Basu and Anup Warm.

Both were produced before a court on Friday, which remanded them to police custody till July 8 for further investigation.

According to officials, the case pertains to a period between January 2024 and February 2025. The accused reportedly created fake PCCs bearing forged seals and signatures of the Mumbai Police Special Branch. These forged certificates were then fraudulently submitted at the Navy office in Colaba to obtain employment through a contractor.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Avinash Tatya Ram Gawde, a police officer attached to the Crime Branch. Gawde alleged that the forged documents were prepared at the office of Akash Infratech located at Nariman Point.

A police officer familiar with the case said that the forgery came to light when the submitted PCCs were verified and found to be fake. Following this discovery, an FIR was registered at the Cuffe Parade Police Station and the case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch for detailed investigation.

The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(1), 335, 336(2), 337, 339, and 340(2). Further investigation is currently underway.