Mumbai Police Bans Flying Sky Lanterns Ahead Of Diwali

To ensure public safety during the upcoming festive season, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate has announced a month-long prohibition on the sale, possession, and use of flying lanterns, commonly known as sky lanterns, throughout the city, reported the Free Press Journal. This restriction will be effective from October 12 to November 10. The move aims to minimize potential fire hazards and maintain peace across densely populated areas. Citizens have been advised to comply with the regulations and avoid engaging in activities that could endanger themselves or others while celebrating festivals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan highlighted the dangers posed by sky lanterns, noting that they can easily get caught in electric cables, rooftops, and vehicles, leading to accidental fires or other mishaps. He emphasized that such incidents could threaten both public safety and property. The authorities stressed that these lanterns, if mishandled, could cause severe consequences, particularly in crowded urban areas. The police also cautioned that anti-social elements might exploit these lanterns to create diversions or disturbances, further underlining the importance of adherence to the ban, reported the Free Press Journal.

The Mumbai Police have clarified that anyone violating this order will face strict legal consequences. Citizens have been encouraged to prioritize safety and celebrate Diwali in an environmentally responsible manner, avoiding the use of sky lanterns entirely. The authorities reiterated the need for vigilance and community cooperation to prevent accidents and ensure a peaceful festive period. By following these guidelines, residents can enjoy the celebrations without risking life, property, or public order, while also promoting sustainable and safe festival practices throughout the city.