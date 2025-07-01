Mumbai Police Book 7 From Bihar for Using Dummy Candidates in Currency Note Press Recruitment Exam

A shocking case of dummy candidates appearing in recruitment exams for the posts of Junior Technician and Supervisor at the Currency Note Press has come to light. The Powai police have registered a case against seven individuals from Bihar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajeev Singh, Sandeep Kumar (duplicate name), and Ashutosh Kumar—all residents of Nalanda district in Bihar. According to the police, a special team from Powai police station will soon be dispatched to Bihar to arrest the accused.

The alleged malpractice took place on two exam dates—March 13, 2022, and March 14, 2023—at the ION Digital Zone exam centre located near Hotel Ramada in Morarji Nagar, IT Park, Powai. These exams were conducted as part of the recruitment process for Currency Note Press in Nashik, which was established in 1928 and is owned by the Reserve Bank of India. The press is responsible for printing Indian currency notes, along with postal stationery and stamps.

Three years ago, Currency Note Press had announced vacancies for Junior Technician and Supervisor posts. A large number of candidates from across the country, including Mumbai, had applied. The seven accused from Bihar were among those applicants and had allegedly sent dummy candidates to appear for the exams in their place.

Shockingly, all seven dummy candidates successfully cleared the written exams. During the subsequent interview round, the original applicants submitted forged ITI diplomas and fake certificates in electrical engineering. On the basis of these fake credentials, they managed to secure jobs at the Currency Note Press.

The fraud came to light only recently when some officers detected discrepancies during internal scrutiny. Following instructions from senior officials, a detailed investigation was initiated. Authorities began examining the educational certificates and records of the candidates who had appeared at the Powai centre. During the probe, it was confirmed that dummy candidates were used to pass the exams.

After the scam was exposed, Vikram Singh Suryakant Chaudhary filed a written complaint at the Nashik Upnagar Police Station. Following verification of the complaint, police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471 (related to forgery), and 34 (common intention), along with Sections 7 and 9 of the Maharashtra Examination Malpractices Prevention Act.

The case has now been transferred to Powai police for further investigation. All related documents have been handed over, and senior officials have instructed Powai police to pursue the matter with urgency. A special investigation team will soon travel to Nalanda in Bihar to question the accused and bring them to Mumbai for further legal action, police officials said.