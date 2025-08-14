Mumbai Police Book Businessman for Violating Court Orders on Feeding Pigeons

Mumbai’s Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police have registered a case against a 57-year-old printing businessman, Chetan Thakkar, for allegedly feeding pigeons in the Kabutarkhana area in violation of court orders related to public cleanliness and hygiene.

According to police, Thakkar, a resident of Bora Bazaar Street in Fort, was found feeding pigeons in the Kabutarkhana premises despite restrictions. Following a complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official, police registered the case and issued a notice to him.

This is the fifth such case registered in Mumbai against individuals for feeding pigeons. The BMC has also recovered fines running into lakhs of rupees from over 100 offenders so far.

During a hearing in the Bombay High Court yesterday, pigeon enthusiasts were denied any relief. The court directed the formation of a committee to submit its report within a month.

BMC also presented some suggestions, including allowing pigeon feeding for two hours in the morning and considering designated open spaces such as Mahalaxmi Racecourse for the activity.

In August alone, the civic body lodged three police complaints over violations of feeding restrictions and fined 64 people a total of ₹32,000.