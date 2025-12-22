Mumbai Police Bust Mobile Theft Racket During Sunburn Music Festival 2025, Five Arrested

The Sewri Police have cracked down on a major mobile phone theft racket that operated during the recently concluded Sunburn Music Festival 2025 at Sewri, arresting five members of two interstate gangs from Delhi and Karnataka and seizing stolen property worth ₹19.14 lakh.

The three-day festival, organised by Space Bound Web Lab Pvt. Ltd., was held from December 19 to 21 at the Sewri Timber Pond Plot near Atal Setu. Thousands of youngsters from Mumbai and other states attended the high-profile event after purchasing expensive tickets and passes. Taking advantage of the massive crowd, miscreants went on a theft spree, stealing mobile phones, gold chains and wallets, triggering panic among attendees. Several complaints were subsequently lodged at the Sewri Police Station.

Acting swiftly, the police registered multiple offences and formed two special teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the festival venue and surrounding areas was scrutinised, leading police to identify suspicious movements. During patrol, one suspect, Udugalappa Dasa Bhovi, a resident of Shivamogga, Karnataka, attempted to flee on spotting the police. He was detained, and four expensive mobile phones were recovered from him.

In another operation, police arrested four persons who were moving suspiciously in a white Kia Carens near the K-Shed area. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 15 stolen mobile phones along with the car used in the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Shahbaz Bhole Khan alias Shoaib (28), Mohitkumar Ramkumar Patel (25), Nikhil Eknath Yadav (19), and Maheshkumar Suneharilal Kumbhar (20), all residents of Delhi.

Further investigation revealed that the two separate gangs from Karnataka and Delhi had specifically come to Mumbai to commit thefts during the Sunburn Festival. In total, the police have seized 19 mobile phones and a vehicle, collectively valued at ₹19.14 lakh. A search is underway to nab other absconding accused, police said.