Mumbai Police Busts Major Drug Factory in Mysuru, Seizes ₹390 Crore Worth of Mephedrone

In a major crackdown, Mumbai Police has dismantled a large-scale drug manufacturing unit operating out of Mysuru in Karnataka and seized mephedrone (MD) worth ₹390 crore. Eight persons from Mumbai and Mysuru have been arrested in connection with the racket.

The operation, carried out by officials of Sakinaka Police under DCP Zone 10 of Mumbai Police, has drawn significant attention from Karnataka authorities. Taking serious note of the incident, the Karnataka government has suspended a senior officer of the Narasimharaja Police Station under whose jurisdiction the factory was operating.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Datta Nalawade revealed that the synthetic drug manufactured in Mysuru was being supplied on a large scale to Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The case first came to light a month ago when Sakinaka Police arrested a man with 50 grams of mephedrone. Interrogation led to more arrests and the identification of three more suspects—two from Gujarat, one from Mumbai, and one from Mysuru, Karnataka. Investigation revealed that the drug supply source was based in Mysuru.

Following leads from the arrested suspects, a special team led by Senior Inspector Pramod Tawde and Sub-Inspectors Dayanand Valwe and Pankaj Pardeshi, under the guidance of DCP Nalawade and ACP Sampatrao Patil, began discreet surveillance. The team eventually located the illegal factory operating out of a blue cement shed in the Ring Road area of Mysuru.

On July 26, the Sakinaka police team, in coordination with local police, conducted a raid on the premises. Four individuals were arrested on-site. Police also seized a significant quantity of chemicals, ovens, heaters, and other equipment used in the production of drugs.

"In total, 192.53 kg of mephedrone worth ₹390 crore in the international market was seized," DCP Nalawade confirmed.

Of the four arrested in Mysuru, two are local residents while the other two hail from outside Karnataka. The names of the accused have not been disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.

Following the bust, Inspector Lakshmikant Talwar of the Narasimharaja Police Station was suspended for dereliction of duty, as the illegal factory fell under his jurisdiction.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara said, “This is a serious concern, especially since Mysuru is known to be a peaceful city. The raid has exposed a major criminal network. I have instructed the Mysuru Police Commissionerate and all Superintendents of Police across the state to remain vigilant and prevent such activities.”

Joint investigations are now underway between the Mumbai and Mysuru Police, and officials suggest that a larger drug network could be unearthed in the coming days.