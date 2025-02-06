Mumbai Police Close Investigation into BookMyShow Coldplay Ticketing, No Wrongdoing Found

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has closed its investigation against ticketing platform BookMyShow concerning the Coldplay concert ticket controversy. The police stated that no concrete evidence of malpractice was found in the case. The investigation had initially been launched following complaints about inflated ticket prices and other irregularities. However, with no proof of wrongdoing, the police have decided not to pursue any further action in the matter.

The Coldplay concert took place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The investigation was initiated after a lawyer filed a complaint alleging that tickets for the concert, originally priced at ₹2,500, were being resold by third parties and influential individuals for as much as ₹3 lakh. The complainant accused BookMyShow of deceiving fans and sought legal action against the company for fraud.

The controversy intensified when BookMyShow’s website crashed on September 22, the day ticket sales for Coldplay’s Mumbai concert began. The British rock band performed in India after an eight-year hiatus, their last show being in 2016.