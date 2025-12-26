Mumbai Police Constable Foils Machete Attack, Saves Businessman’s Life in Khar

In a brave and timely act, a police constable from Khar Police Station saved the life of a businessman by blocking a machete attack with his baton, preventing what could have been a fatal assault.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Khar Police Station following a dispute between local businessman Hemant Dalal and the accused, Roshan Ramesh Patel alias Singh. Police said the argument escalated when the accused allegedly assaulted Dalal with a bamboo stick and later returned with a machete, attempting to kill him.

Hearing the commotion, Police Constable Anil Dattu Jadhav, who was on duty at a police chowky near Khar Railway Station, immediately rushed to the spot. As the accused attempted to strike Dalal on the head with the machete, Constable Jadhav bravely intervened and blocked the blow with his police baton. He then overpowered the accused and took him into custody along with the weapon, thereby saving the businessman’s life.

Additional police personnel were called to the scene, and the accused was handed over to them. The injured businessman, who sustained minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Dhumal of Khar Police Station said that due to the alertness, courage and swift action of Constable Anil Dattu Jadhav, a major crime was averted and the accused was arrested.

A case has been registered against Roshan Patel at Khar Police Station under Sections 109, 351(3), 49 and 3(5)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.