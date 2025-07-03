Mumbai Police Constable Rescues 53-Year-Old Woman Who Jumped Into Sea at Bandra Bandstand

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July, 2025): A Mumbai Police constable saved the life of a 53-year-old woman who jumped into the Sea at Bandra Bandstand. Police said the woman, who suffers from mental illness, believed she was being chased and jumped into the water out of fear. Constable Sainath Devde of the Bandra Police Station was on duty in the area when he saw the woman jump into the sea. He acted without hesitation and dived into the water to rescue her.

She was semi-conscious when pulled out and was quicly admitted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Her condition is currently stable, and her family has been informed.

Mumbai Police shared the account of the incident on their official X handle. The department praised Constable Devde for his quick response and bravery.

The officer’s timely action has received widespread appreciation from the public and has once again highlighted the commitment of Mumbai Police to protect citizens in moments of crisis.