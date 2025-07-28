Mumbai Police Constable Rescues Man Attempting Suicide in Sea Near Cuffe Parade

A distress call from a mobile police vehicle set off a dramatic rescue operation on Sunday, July 27, near Geeta Nagar, Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai, after an individual was seen venturing into the deep sea with the intent to commit suicide, according to the Mumbai Police.

Responding to the call without hesitation, Police Constable (PC) Randhve, who was on duty at the time, acted on the distress signal. Randhve immediately coordinated with local fishermen. With the assistance of a local fishing boat, he entered the sea and successfully rescued the man, averting a suicide. The rescued person is reportedly stable.

Mumbai Police Praised Constable Randhve

.@CuffeParadePS Mobile 1 vehical received a distress alert about an individual who had ventured into the deep sea near Geeta Nagar, Cuffe Parade, with the intent to end his life.



Acting swiftly, on-duty officer PC Randhve took immediate action. With the assistance of a local… pic.twitter.com/Qq3ZbvfLsN — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 27, 2025

Earlier in May, a similar incident occurred in south Mumbai, an alert traffic police constable, Bhikaji Gosavi, had jumped into the sea to rescue a woman who was attempting to end her life. Gosavi managed to bring her ashore. However, the woman could not be revived despite his brave efforts.

Gosavi was on duty near BD Somani Junction in Cuffe Parade when he saw an unidentified woman jump into the sea around 7.30 pm. While the other on-duty policemen informed the control room, Gosavi jumped into the water after her. He brought the woman out and administered CPR in an attempt to save her life.