Mumbai Police Control Room Recives Hoax Bomb Threat Call Ahead Of Independence Day

Just days before Independence Day, panic spread on Thursday evening after the Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat call. An unidentified caller informed the control room that a “major blast” was going to take place on a train.

According to a police official, the caller telephoned the control room and said, “A big bomb blast is going to happen in the train,” and disconnected the call immediately. When police tried to call back on the same number for more details, the phone was found switched off.

The call was received around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Following the threat, the information was promptly shared with the Railway Police, and checks were conducted at railway stations. However, no suspicious object was found during the search operations.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the caller. Senior Mumbai Police officials have assured that the city police are on high alert, and there is no cause for panic as the call appears to be a hoax. Further investigation is underway.