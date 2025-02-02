Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Midnight Bike Racers, Files FIRs Against 37 Riders

Cracking down on reckless bike racing, the Mumbai Police have registered four FIRs against rash-driving motorcyclists. A total of 37 bikers have been booked for indulging in dangerous racing, particularly at night on highways and Bandra Reclamation. Authorities have seized their licenses and directed the RTO department to take further action. As part of the Road Safety Campaign, police have intensified their drive against stunt riding and high-speed driving. All 37 offenders were issued notices before being released.

According to reports, Mumbai Police have been acting against miscreants creating chaos on the city roads over the past few days. In a fresh crackdown on Saturday and Sunday midnight, police launched an operation against reckless bikers. The action, led by DCP Dixit Gedam and Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe, continued from 12 AM to 2 AM. During this period, multiple teams of police officers and personnel were deployed at checkpoints. The operation resulted in the registration of FIRs against 37 individuals. These offenders have been booked under the BNS Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per police sources, young bikers from Mumbai, Palghar, and Panvel frequently gather at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, particularly on the Bandra side, to perform stunts. Due to lower traffic at night, these bikers exploit the empty roads for their dangerous activities. Mumbai Police have now taken strict action by seizing their motorcycles and registering FIRs against them. Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe confirmed that offenders involved in rash driving and stunt biking have been booked.

A senior officer revealed that these bikers not only perform stunts but also engage in illegal betting. The longer a biker performs stunts, the higher the stakes. Additionally, illegal racing events are organized, where participants place bets, and the winner takes the prize money. However, in the rush for thrill and money, these bikers endanger not only their own lives but also those of others. The Bandra Police have launched an in-depth investigation into the entire matter.

Mumbai Police have vowed to continue their drive against illegal bike racing and stunt biking. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those violating traffic laws, ensuring safety on the city’s roads.