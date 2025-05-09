Mumbai Police Debunk Fake News on Dadar Chowpatty Closure Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Mumbai, Maharashtra (May 9, 2025): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, fake news and misleading messages have been circulating on social media. One such message falsely claimed that Mumbai’s Dadar Chowpatty had been closed for the public. Mumbai Police have clarified that the message is not true. The police urged Mumbaikars to rely on information shared through official government portals and avoid spreading unverified news from social media, forwarded messages, or unofficial online sources.

#FakeNewsAlert



Fake messages are being circulated on WhatsApp groups regarding the closure of Dadar Chowpatty. Please be informed that Dadar Chowpatty remains open to all citizens.



We urge all Mumbaikars to rely only on information shared through official government portals.… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 9, 2025

"Fake messages are being circulated on WhatsApp groups regarding the closure of Dadar Chowpatty. Please be informed that Dadar Chowpatty remains open to all citizens. We urge all Mumbaikars to rely only on information shared through official government portals. Please refrain from forwarding or believing unverified news circulating on social media, forwarded messages, or unofficial online sources. Your cooperation will help us curb the spread of misinformation, in an official post on X, the police wrote.

In light of recent national security concerns, Mumbai has intensified its coastal security measures. The Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, has ramped up patrolling across all coastal regions, including beaches, ports, dockyards, and maritime routes. Surveillance has been significantly enhanced through the deployment of CCTV cameras and drones in sensitive zones. This increased vigilance comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting the launch of 'Sagari Kavach', a comprehensive coastal security campaign by the Mumbai Police.

Under this initiative, marine patrolling has been strengthened, and fishermen have been instructed to stay alert and monitor boat movements closely. Strict checks are being carried out at all entry and exit points of fishing boats to prevent any unauthorized access through the sea. As a precaution, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police or the nearest security agency without delay.