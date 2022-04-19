Mumbai Police deletes as many as 12,800 social media posts

At present, considering the situation in the country including the state, it is seen that there is an attempt to create communal tensions. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Police has become active. Mumbai Police has deleted a total of 12,800 social media posts in four months. These are posts that can spread violence in the society or have been put on special media for the purpose of spreading violence to the people.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police has deleted 5,754 posts in January, 4,252 in February and 3,958 in March. To maintain peace in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra SID team is deleting 30 to 35 such posts daily, Maharashtra Police said.

Since Covid, people's activity on social media has increased a lot, so the number of such posts is also increasing. Sources said that the number of posts on social media starts increasing as soon as any statement comes from political parties. Maharashtra Police is keeping an eye on all the posts on social media that can create any kind of hatred especially in the society.

Mumbai Police said on Monday that a social media lab has been set up in Mumbai to control communal disputes. This will put pressure on those who use social media to create social divisions. Mumbai Police's social media lab takes action on offensive posts. In this case, the police have so far deleted about 3000 posts which could create communal tensions.