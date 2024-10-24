Mumbai Police Dog Oscar, Who Set Ball Rolling in Antilia Bomb Scare Case, Retires From Force

Oscar, the police dog who detected explosives in a car parked near Antilia, the south Mumbai home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani in 2021, has retired from service along with canine colleague Mylo.

Both canines had been with the force for 10 years and were given a befitting farewell on Wednesday in a function attended by several officers, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Protection and Security) Vinit Sahoo.

"Oscar joined the Mumbai police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in 2014. Oscar was among the 12 canines in the BDDS and its duties included thwarting threat and bomb calls as well as VIP security. Oscar detected gelatine sticks in a parked car near Antilia, the house of Mukesh Ambani in Malabar Hill, on February 25, 2021," the official said.