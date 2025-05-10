Mumbai Police Enforces Firecracker Ban till June 9 to Curb Rumours and Ensure Public Safety

The Mumbai Police has issued a precautionary preventive order across the city to prevent the spread of any rumours. Under this order, the bursting of firecrackers has been prohibited in Mumbai. As per the order of Mumbai Police, bursting of crackers will be prohibited in Mumbai from 11th May to 9th June.

In a statement released by the Mumbai Police, it was clarified that this decision has been taken purely as a precautionary measure to avoid any kind of confusion or rumour-mongering in the city.

According to officials, "The loud noise of firecrackers can mislead people, who might associate it with a threat. In such a situation, there is a possibility of fear or tension spreading among the public, which could affect law and order."

The police stated that this restriction is a protective step and its aim is to maintain peace in the city. The order mentioned that this step was particularly necessary in sensitive areas where there is a higher risk of overcrowding and the rapid spread of rumours.

The Mumbai Police has appealed to citizens to abide by this directive and refrain from any anti-social activities. Amidst the recent tensions in India-Pakistan relations, this decision is being seen as a responsible and prudent initiative to ensure the safety and peace of the city.