Mumbai Police File Case Against Three for Assault on 18-year-old Mentally Challenged Girl

In a shocking incident, the police have registered a case against three individuals for allegedly assaulting a mentally challenged girl. The victim, an 18-year-old resident of the eastern suburbs, is reportedly eight months pregnant. The case has been filed under sections for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are currently investigating the matter and searching for the accused.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the assault took place in December of last year. The victim, who is mentally challenged, had gone to a hospital for treatment for a skin condition. It was there that the three accused allegedly took her to a house in a nearby slum and assaulted her.

The incident came to light when the family discovered the girl was pregnant and admitted her to a hospital. Following this, her mother lodged a complaint with the police.

Police have identified two of the accused, with the third being described as their friend. The location of the incident has also been provided to the police. The search for the three accused is currently underway.