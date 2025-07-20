Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Rapido Director for Operating Illegal Bike Taxis

The Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the director of bike taxi aggregator Rapido for allegedly running unauthorized services through its app. The FIR was lodged at Amboli Police Station following a formal complaint from the Regional Transport Commissioner’s office, reported the Free Press Journal. According to Harshal Sase, a Vehicle Supervision Officer, Rapido was operating bike taxi services without acquiring mandatory government approvals. As per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, such platforms are required to secure official permission before launching transport operations. Rapido’s failure to comply with these regulations has now attracted legal scrutiny.

In addition to operating without authorization, the complaint raises concerns about the app’s passenger safety protocols. The FIR highlights that Rapido did not conduct background checks or character verification for its drivers, potentially putting female passengers and others at risk. The charges fall under Sections 223 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, reported the Free Press Journal. Harshal Sase, a 41-year-old inspector from the Andheri Mumbai West RTO, filed the complaint. Authorities have initiated legal action, signaling a strict stance against app-based transport operators violating statutory norms and endangering public safety.

Bike Taxi Crackdown Intensifies Amid Minister's Surprise Check

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik recently conducted a surprise check to assess the presence of bike taxis in Mumbai following multiple complaints about illegal operations. While officials claimed no such services were active in the city, Sarnaik proved otherwise by booking a ride via the Rapido app. The bike taxi arrived promptly at Shaheed Babu Genu Chowk, exposing the ongoing violation. Sarnaik paid the rider Rs 500 and pointed out that operating without government authorization is a legal offence. His act served as a symbolic gesture emphasizing the need for strict accountability in regulating urban mobility platforms.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over app-based bike taxi services, especially after the state introduced new electric bike regulations. Minister Sarnaik underscored that any such service must now comply with the updated policy. In response, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar has invited public feedback on the draft Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules 2025. Despite the growing popularity of app-based transport, Sarnaik reiterated that bike taxis currently remain illegal within Mumbai city limits. The episode also prompted internal criticism, with a government official questioning the transport department's inaccurate reporting and calling for clearer enforcement mechanisms.