Mumbai Police Freeze ₹100 Crore in Cyber Fraud Cases in First Seven Months of 2024

The Mumbai Police have successfully frozen ₹100 crore in just the first seven months of this year, preventing cyber fraudsters from stealing the money. However, the alarming statistic is that these cyber fraudsters have scammed over ₹650 crore in the same period. In comparison, cyber fraudsters scammed ₹262 crore in 2023.

To curb these frauds, a cyber helpline number, 1930, was introduced. Anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud can call this number for assistance. An officer associated with the cyber police stated that whenever someone is a victim of cyber fraud and reports it immediately to the helpline number 1930, the attending police officers and experts quickly freeze the bank accounts where the money was transferred, thereby saving the funds.

From January 1 to July 31, 2024, the Mumbai Police managed to freeze ₹100 crore. According to available information, approximately 3 lakh calls were received on the cyber helpline number 1930 during these seven months, and cyber fraudsters scammed these people of nearly ₹650 crore, out of which the police successfully froze ₹100 crore. In 2023, the helpline number 1930 received 91,357 calls, in which cyber fraudsters scammed approximately ₹262 crore. Out of this, the police froze ₹26.52 crore.

From May 17 to December 31, 2022, 17,672 people called the helpline to report cyber fraud. Cyber fraudsters cheated these complainants of nearly ₹32.35 crore. When these people reported the complaint to the helpline number, the police acted immediately and froze ₹1.58 crore.

According to an officer from the Mumbai Cyber Police, if financial fraud occurs, call 1930 immediately. The cyber team is tied up with the nodal officers of all banks. Upon receiving a complaint, the cyber team notifies the bank's nodal officer, who then immediately stops the payment in their bank. The officer stated that the faster the police receive the call, the quicker they can work to freeze the money.