Mumbai Police Gets 6th Joint Commissioner to Tackle Terror Threats

The Maharashtra government has approved a new post, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Department), within the Mumbai Police on Friday, May 16. The newly formed department will focus on monitoring terror threats, sleeper cell activities and enhancing the city's intelligence network.

The decision has been taken by the Maharashtra government in the aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan military conflict over 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation for the Pahalgham attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. Before passing this order, the metropolis’ police had five joint commissioners for law and order, crime, administration, traffic and economic offences, respectively.

Also Read | Senior Mumbai Cop Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe.

“In Mumbai, intelligence gathering is done by the Special Branch, which is headed by an additional commissioner (deputy inspector general rank) who reports to the joint commissioner (law and order). Now this branch will be headed by a joint commissioner, who will be of inspector-general rank,” the official explained.

The Maharashtra government has approved a new post, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Department), within the Mumbai Police. The newly formed department will focus on monitoring terror threats, sleeper cell activities and enhancing the city's intelligence network pic.twitter.com/cBnZ6ASJtd — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

“The Special Branch monitors every development in the city, collects intelligence inputs as well as keeps track of the activities of sleeper cells and (terror) sympathisers,” he said.

Under the new mechanism, the joint commissioner of Special Branch will report directly to the commissioner and will also coordinate with the joint commissioner (law and order), the official added. “It will help in gathering intelligence and sharing information with superiors in a timely manner so that swift action can be taken. At present, the post of additional commissioner (Special Branch) is vacant and it is being looked after by the additional commissioner of police (crime),” he said.