Mumbai: Police Head Constable Pravin Suryawanshi’s Death Revealed as Culpable Homicide, Wife and Son Arrested

A shocking twist has emerged in the mysterious death of Police Head Constable Pravin Shaligram Suryawanshi (52), posted at Shivajinagar Police Station. Investigations have revealed that his death was not accidental but a case of culpable homicide committed by his wife and son.

Police Inspector Anuradha Gautam Bhosale (41), attached to Wadala TT Police Station, uncovered glaring inconsistencies in the initial suicide theory, leading to the arrest of Pravin’s wife Smita Suryawanshi and son Pratik Suryawanshi.

The case dates back to May 9, 2025, when Pravin was found dead at his residence. Initially, it was reported as a domestic quarrel leading to suicide. Smita had claimed that after a minor argument, her husband smashed his hand against a glass window in anger, resulting in severe bleeding that caused his death.

However, deeper investigation exposed several contradictions. The post-mortem report revealed 38 injuries on Pravin’s body — injuries impossible to sustain merely by hitting a glass pane. Forensic teams also noted that no blood was found near the broken window, whereas two large bloodstains were discovered elsewhere, indicating the assault had taken place before the glass injury.

Probe further revealed that Pravin was entangled in property disputes with his wife and son. He had reportedly refused to transfer family properties in Nashik and Kalyan to Pratik’s name, which often led to heated confrontations at home.

On the night of the incident, police believe Smita and Pratik allegedly assaulted Pravin and later pushed him against the glass window with force. The impact caused deep cuts on his head and right arm veins. Crucially, both failed to provide timely medical aid, leading to his death.

Police Inspector Anuradha Bhosale, in her detailed complaint, stated that the deliberate denial of medical assistance by Smita and Pratik constituted culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Based on her report, police registered a case and arrested both accused. Further investigations are underway.