Mumbai Police Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Traffickers for the First Time in Maharashtra

In a landmark move, Mumbai Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against drug traffickers, marking the first such action in the country under the newly amended law.

As per the state government’s new directive, the Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra unit, has initiated action against three drug dealers under MCOCA. The accused have been identified as Jameer Boka, Kayanat Shaikh, and Adnan Shaikh.

The Maharashtra government had on 10 July 2025 announced that drug traffickers would be booked under MCOCA, and the rule came into effect on 30 July 2025 through a gazette notification. The amendment empowers authorities to clamp down on organised crime networks involved in narcotics trade and production.

According to information, on 7 August, the Bandra ANC unit arrested one accused with 766 grams of MD (Mephedrone). During investigations, police discovered that the accused was not working alone but was part of an organised gang with two accomplices. All three had previous cases registered against them for drug peddling.

Subsequently, the ANC proposed adding MCOCA provisions Section 2(1)(c)(ii), Section 3(1)(ii), Section 3(2), and Section 3(4) to the case, which was approved by senior officials.

Following this approval, the three accused have now been formally booked under MCOCA in addition to the NDPS Act, 1985 (Sections 8(c) and 22(c)).

Officials confirmed that this is the first-ever case in Maharashtra where drug traffickers have been charged under the amended MCOCA law.