Mumbai Police Issues Exit Permits to 17 Pakistani Nationals Living in City

After the Central government issued an order to start asking Pakistani nationals to leave the country over the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. Following the tensions between India and Pakistan, the Mumbai Police has issued exit permits to 17 identified Pakistani citizens living in the business capital of India. These people have been asked to leave the country as per the directive from the government that revoked various visas, except long-term diplomatic and official visas, effective from April 27.

These directives were issued by the government to target Pakistani nationals who entered India on various visas after their deadline ended yesterday. According to the data, 537 Pakistani nationals have left India in the past three days via the Attari border in Punjab after their short-term visas were terminated on Sunday.

Also Read | Odisha Family in Shock as 72-Year-Old Woman Receives Notice to Return to Pakistan After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

116 Indian nationals came back to India from Pakistan, bringing the total to 850 nationals returned to India in the past three days. Government agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), have provided details to the police, including a list of names of approximately 5,000 Pakistani nationals residing in Delhi, to ensure their departure.

The Pahalgam attack occurred around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel.