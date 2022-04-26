Mumbai police likely to register complaint against Navneet Rana for false allegations

MP Navneet Rana has alleged that the Santa Cruz police did not give her water and did not allow her to go to the bathroom as she was from a backward class.

However, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a video of the Rana couple. It shows Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana sitting in the police station drinking tea. Since then, the police force is moving fast. Rana's allegations against the police are likely to escalate. Being a Scheduled Caste, I was not given water and I was not allowed to use the washroom, said Rana. In this regard, she sent a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. However, it is seen from the tweet of Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey that Rana's allegation is false. Therefore, a complaint can now be lodged against Rana for making false allegations against the police. Preparations have been started by the police.

In particular, the police officers who have registered and lodged complaints against Rana will be from the same caste category. Therefore, a new case will be filed against Rana soon. Following the allegations made by Rana, the Lok Sabha Speaker sought a report from the state government. The government was given 24 hours to do so. The report requested by the Lok Sabha Speaker will be sent by the state government soon.