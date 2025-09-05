Mumbai Police May Issue Lookout Notice Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in ₹60 Crore Alleged Cheating Case

A case has been registered against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹60 crore. During the ongoing probe, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is now considering issuing a Lookout Circular (LOC) against the couple.

According to sources, police are currently scrutinising their travel logs and, if necessary, a lookout notice will be issued to prevent them from leaving the country.

A senior Mumbai Police officer clarified that while no LOC has been issued so far, the process is underway. “The LOC is being considered so that the accused cannot leave the country and the investigation is not hampered,” the officer said.

Officials further revealed that the investigation is focusing on the period when the alleged fraud took place, tracking the flow of funds to determine how and where the money was utilised. Sources also confirmed that the auditor involved during the NCLT proceedings has been summoned for questioning. However, due to ongoing festivals and citywide agitations, his statement is yet to be recorded.

As per the complaint lodged with the EOW, businessman Deepak Kothari has accused the couple of cheating him of more than ₹60 crore. He alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested the amount with them under the pretext of business expansion. However, instead of using the funds for business, the money was allegedly diverted towards personal expenses.