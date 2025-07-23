Mumbai: Police Nab 19-Year-Old Accused in Dharavi Stabbing Case Using Instagram Honeytrap

In a dramatic turn of events, Dharavi Police successfully arrested a 19-year-old youth accused of attempted murder, using an Instagram-based honeytrap after he managed to evade arrest for several days.

The accused, identified as Shubham Kori (19), was on the run after allegedly stabbing a youth in the neck during an altercation in Dharavi. Following the attack, Shubham fled the area, prompting Dharavi Police to register a case of attempted murder and launch an intensive manhunt. A special police team was also formed for the search.

In a bid to dodge the police, Shubham was meticulously avoiding detection — he had stopped using his mobile phone and severed all contact with family and friends. The police had no concrete leads on his location or movements, making the search even more challenging.

However, investigators discovered that while Shubham had disconnected from personal networks, he remained active on Instagram. Acting on this crucial digital trail, police devised a clever strategy. They created a fake Instagram profile in the name of a young woman and sent him a friend request.

Soon after, Shubham came online and accepted the request. What began as casual chatting turned into a trap. The police, posing as the woman, managed to lure him into conversation and eventually tracked his location to Nashik.

A police team was immediately dispatched to Nashik, where they sought the assistance of the Ambad Police. Acting swiftly, they traced Shubham to the Cidco Colony area, where he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, Shubham experienced a seizure — he reportedly suffers from epilepsy since childhood. He was admitted to a local hospital in Nashik for treatment. Even while being brought back to Mumbai, he suffered seizures twice, prompting police to bring his brother along for assistance.

Upon reaching Mumbai, Shubham was admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital) for further medical care.

Police sources praised the operation, noting that despite the accused's efforts to stay hidden, the strategic use of social media led to a breakthrough. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.