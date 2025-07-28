Mumbai: Police Nabs Serial Burglar in Jaipur, Recovers Rs 4.5 Lakh Stolen Valuables

Mumbai's Meghwadi police has apprehended notorious serial house burglar in Jaipur who has stolen property worth rs 4.5 lakh. As per the reports the accused Karmat Alu Dost Ali Shaikh is a 48-year-old habitual offender originally from Ahmedabad, had locked himself inside a hotel room and was nabbed after the police forcibly broke down the door.

As reported by Midday Meghwadi police sources, On July 24 accused burgled the residence of Sadhana

Subhashchandra Dwivedi in Ratnabai Chawl in Jogeshwari East. He stole several ornaments and cash worth of Rs 4.3 lakh, along with Rs 20,000 in cash. Following the incident police team investigated and scanned more than 150 CCTV camera, which tracked accused’s movement from Bandra Station to Mumbai Central, Shivdi, Dharavi, and eventually Bandra Terminus, where he boarded a train heading towards Udaipur.

An officer stated that the team used technical surveillance to trace the accused from Ahmedabad to Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, and then to Jaipur. In Jaipur, he rented a vehicle planning to return to Ahmedabad with his wife, but was tracked. He was arrested at a hotel room he had locked himself in at the Sindhi Camp bus stand, where a trap had been set.