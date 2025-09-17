Mumbai Police on High Alert After Andheri Hotel Receives Bomb Threat Call

Mumbai police were put on high alert after a hotel in Andheri East received a bomb threat call in the early hours of Wednesday. The caller, speaking in Hindi, threatened to “blow up Mumbai” and even claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the hotel.

According to police officials, the incident came to light when Apoorva Parekh, deputy security officer of Arika Hotel in Andheri, informed the authorities about the threat. Parekh stated that an unknown caller had contacted the hotel’s landline and issued the threat. Following the call, the hotel immediately alerted the police.

The city’s main control room relayed the information to Sahar Police Station, after which local police teams, along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), rushed to the hotel for inspection. The Crime Branch and senior officials were also informed about the matter.

Taking the seriousness of the incident into account, police swiftly carried out standard operating procedures and tightened security around the hotel premises. Investigators are now tracing the mobile number used for the call to identify the culprit.

Police suspect it could either be a mischievous prank or a genuine threat, and further investigation is underway.