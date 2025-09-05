Mumbai Police on High Alert After WhatsApp Bomb Threat Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai Traffic Police received a bomb blast threat message via WhatsApp a day before Ganpati Visarjan in the city, said Mumbai Police on Friday, September 5. According to the police, the message claimed that bombs were planted in 34 vehicles and used 400 kg of RDX, which could kill over one crore people.

The message also claimed that 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India under “Lashkar-e-Jihadi.” The sender identified himself as a member of a Pakistani-based terrorist group. The threat message was received from the mobile number on the social media app WhatsApp on Thursday evening (September 3).

#BREAKING Mumbai Police has received a bomb blast threat via WhatsApp on the traffic police’s number ahead of Anant Chaturdashi. The message claimed bombs were planted in 34 vehicles, 400 kg of RDX would kill 1 crore people, and 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered India under… pic.twitter.com/ThvKF5cyKv — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2025

The threatening message bomb blast message was immediately relayed to the Main Control Room of Mumbai Police. Security forces have launched a probe into the sender and are verifying the authenticity of the threat.

Earlier in August this year, the Central Control Room received a threatening email claiming to blow up a hotel in the Worli area of Mumbai. The sender said that it blasts three VIP rooms in the hotel. The email also warned to evacuate the guest by giving reference to past incidents.

Also in July, a bomb threat email was sent to the officials threatening to blow up the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). This threat has sparked panic among the staff at BSE and massive security forces have been deployed around Dalal Street and the entire South Mumbai area.

Upon receiving the threat, the BSE officials informed the Mumbai Police, following which bomb squad teams and the local unit reached the location and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.