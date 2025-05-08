Mumbai Police on High Alert, Suspends Leave for All Personnel Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

In view of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Mumbai Police has suspended the approval of all new leaves for its personnel, according to the reports. The move comes after Indian security agencies carried out strikes on terror launch pads located in Pakistan. Following the operation, police forces across the country have been placed on high alert.

Mumbai Police is also on high alert and has taken a significant step to ensure preparedness. According to reports, all senior officers have been informed not to approve any new leave requests for personnel of any rank.

An official clarified that the order is not permanent and could be revised based on changing circumstances. Sources added that new leaves will be granted only in cases of personal emergencies.

Reports also suggest that personnel who had already been granted leave before the alert was issued have not had their leave cancelled or been recalled. Police officers and staff have reportedly been instructed to remain within their jurisdiction and stay focused on all developments.