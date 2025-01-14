Mumbai Police Promotes Safe Makar Sankranti with 'No Manja' Message: Check Viral Post

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 14, 2025, according to Hindu calendars. On this day, people wear black clothes, enjoy Til Gul laddu (sweet sesame snacks), and take part in traditional kite-flying competitions. The kites are flown with strings made of sharp, almost invisible Chinese nylon coated in glass powder, known as Manja. While kite-flying is enjoyable, the safety concerns surrounding nylon manja have grown due to its dangerous sharpness, which has led to numerous injuries to people and birds. As a result, nylon manja has been banned in many areas across India.

Ahead of the celebrations, the Mumbai Police took to Instagram to wish Mumbaikars a joyous and safe Makar Sankranti while emphasizing the importance of avoiding harmful kite threads. In a creative social media post, they urged citizens to "Be Qite sure, no nylon strings attached." The message also reminded everyone that using manja is illegal and encouraged kite enthusiasts to enjoy the harvest festival responsibly.

Why Nylon Manja is Banned in India?

Makar Sankranti 2025

