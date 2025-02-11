Mumbai Police Reaches YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's Residence After FIR Over Abusive Comment During India's Got Latent Show

A team of Mumbai Police has reached YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia's residence in Versova, following the stir around his comments on his show India's Got Latent. A podcaster also famously known by his name 'BeerBiceps' is in trouble over his abusive comment during Samay Raina's show. He faced an outage from people, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which led to complaints from several people. He was summoned by the police on Tuesday in the case.

Also Read | How YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia landed in legal trouble over vulgar remark.

This comes after the Mumbai Police filed a complaint against Ranveer. Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of India's Got Latent were also booked in the case on Monday. On the show, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join in once and stop it forever?" He also passed other vulgar comments.

Mumbai Police at the Residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in Versova

Mumbai: A team of 5 police officers arrived outside the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in Versova, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FBaA24obEZ — IANS (@ians_india) February 11, 2025

After the episode drew criticism from netizens and other people, the YouTuber issued an apology on social media. He said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use the platform and obviously this is not how I am going to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part.."

Allahbadia added, "The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don't want to be the person that takes that responsibility lightly. And, family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better, that's been my learning from this experience. I promise to just get better. I've asked the makers of the video to just remove the insensitive sections from the video. And, all I can say in the end is I am sorry. I hope you forgive me as a human being."