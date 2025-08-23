Mumbai: Police Register Case Against Man for Cyberstalking and Blackmailing 23-Year-Old Student in Australia

The Powai police station registered a case against an unknown man on Wednesday for allegedly cyberstalking and blackmailing a 23-year-old woman in Australia by creating a fake Snapchat account in her mother’s name. The woman became suspicious after receiving a nude image used to blackmail her from the account, which appeared to belong to her mother.

The cybercriminal threatened to post the woman’s morphed objectionable photos on social media. Following this, the victim’s mother in India and her daughter, who is studying in Australia, filed a case at the Powai police station against the unidentified individual.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her daughter has been using Snapchat since 2019. She stated that her daughter received a friend request in February this year from a profile appearing to be hers. Believing it to be genuine, the daughter accepted the request. However, it was later discovered that the account belonged to a cybercriminal impersonating the mother.

On February 5, the cybercriminal threatened the woman, saying he would share her obscene morphed photos online and send them to her relatives. Realising the account was fake, the woman panicked and informed her mother in Powai, who then approached the police.

A police officer stated that the team is verifying the internet protocol (IP) address to track down the accused.