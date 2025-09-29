Mumbai: Police Register FIR Against Builder Couple for Allegedly Cheating Developer of ₹1.60 Crore in Malad Redevelopment Deal

The Kandivali police have booked a cheating case against Suresh Baid, aged 60, and his wife, Manju Baid, aged 55, both partners in Allied Construction. The complaint was filed after allegations surfaced that the couple deceived another real estate firm, Raviraj Realty India LLP, to the tune of ₹1.60 crore. Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a detailed statement by the complainant. According to officials, the Baids accepted money under the pretext of redevelopment but failed to fulfill their commitments. The case has now been taken up for investigation to determine the extent of financial misconduct involved.

About the case, the complaint was lodged by 65-year-old Ravindra Sawant, operator of Raviraj Realty, on September 27. Sawant stated that he was introduced to Suresh Baid in 2020, who pitched a redevelopment proposal for a Malad West property owned by him. In August 2020, Baid sought financial assistance, claiming the funds were required to settle payments with tenants and secure vacant possession of the land. Convinced by the proposal, Sawant provided a total of ₹1.60 crore through cheques between December 2020 and July 2021.

Despite preparing a draft agreement for the deal, Sawant alleged that the Baids deliberately refrained from executing it. Later, he discovered that Baid was unable to deliver on the promise of vacant possession. When Sawant pressed for repayment, Baid allegedly issued a series of cheques that eventually bounced. This, Sawant claims, showed fraudulent intent from the very beginning. He further accused the couple of deliberately withholding his money and failing to complete the redevelopment project. Based on these allegations, Kandivali police registered the case under relevant cheating provisions.