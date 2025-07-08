Mumbai Police Reshuffle: 10 DCP-Rank Officers Transferred, Five Assigned New Postings

In a major administrative reshuffle, ten Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officers in the Mumbai Police force were transferred on Tuesday. Among them, five officers who were recently transferred to Mumbai from other districts have now been given specific postings. The official orders for these transfers were issued to all departments on Tuesday.

Ajit Borade, who has been transferred from Solapur, has been appointed as DCP, Traffic (Western Division). Alongside him, Vasant Jadhav has been posted at Mantralaya-1, Nilesh Ashtekar at Armed Police (Kalina), Mahendra Pandit at Zone 5, and Sunil Lokhande at the Armed Police Force in Marol.

Of these officers, Lokhande had been awaiting posting. Meanwhile, Ashtekar and Jadhav have recently been transferred from the State Intelligence Department, and Pandit was earlier serving in Thane city before his transfer to Mumbai.

In addition to the new postings, five DCPs already working in Mumbai have also been transferred to new departments. Ganesh Gawade has been appointed to the Protection Department, Sandeep Jadhav to Zone 11, Anand Bhoite to Armed Police (Naigaon), Mitesh Ghatte to Armed Police (Tardeo), and Shrinivas Ghadge to Mantralaya Security.

These changes come shortly after the Home Department issued transfer orders for several DCP-rank officers. With this latest reshuffle, five newly transferred officers have received postings within Mumbai, while five existing DCPs have been reassigned to new roles in the city.