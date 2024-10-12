Mumbai Police Reshuffle: 15 DCP-Rank Officers Transferred Across Various Departments

Fifteen Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank officers were transferred within the Mumbai police department on Friday, October 11. Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the orders, news agency PTI reported.

DCP Vijaykant Sagar was posted as DCP Zone 7 in the eastern suburbs, Vivek Pansare was posted as DCP Enforcement in the Crime Branch and Pradeep Sawant as DCP Traffic (East). Navnath Dhavale was transferred as DCP Zone 6, Ragsudha R as DCP Zone 4, Dattatray Kamble was posted as DCP Zone 3, Nitin Pawar posted as DCP Head Quarters -2, Mangesh Shinde as DCP Special Task Force (EOW), Purushottam Karad as DCP Special Branch, Mahesh Chimte as DCP Protection and Krishnakant Upadhyay as DCP Head Quarters - 1, the official said.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Mumbai Police Issue Advisory for Parking Arrangements at Shivaji Park on October 12; Check Details.

Sudhakar Pathare was posted as DCP Port Zone, Sachin Gunjal as DCP Zone -10, Deepali Dhate as DCP Security and Nimit Goyal was posted as DCP Local Arms at Kalina.

The official said DCP Goyal, who was in Nagpur, has resigned from service, adding that the state government will take the final decision on his resignation.