Mumbai Police Seize ₹10.07 Crore Worth of MD Drugs in Major Anti-Narcotics Operation, Five Arrested

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has seized MD drugs worth ₹10.07 crore in a series of raids conducted across Malad, Jogeshwari, Dadar and Dongri. A total of five accused have been arrested in connection with the seizures. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway.

According to ANC officials, on July 28, the Ghatkopar Unit apprehended a suspect during patrol duty in Jogeshwari (West). A search led to the recovery of 504 grams of MD drugs. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of his accomplice, from whom 518 grams of MD drugs were seized. The combined value of the drugs recovered in this operation is estimated at ₹2.55 crore.

On August 7, acting on a tip-off, the Bandra Unit conducted a raid in Pathanwadi, Malad (East) and arrested a man for selling MD drugs. A total of 766 grams of the contraband, worth ₹1.91 crore, was recovered from his possession.

In a third operation on the same day, the Worli Unit raided a location in Dadar (West) based on secret information and arrested a suspect involved in MD drug sales. Officers seized 690 grams of MD drugs valued at ₹1.72 crore from him.

During the investigation of another case, the Bandra Unit tracked down a Nigerian national accused of supplying MD drugs. He was arrested from the MIDC area of Navi Mumbai, and 2.56 crore worth of MD drugs was recovered from him. Further probe in the case led to a total seizure of MD drugs valued at ₹3.89 crore and the arrest of two suspects.

Police said the arrested accused were involved in supplying MD drugs to several areas, including Malad (East) and Dadar (West). The ANC is continuing its investigation to trace the wider network involved in the racket.