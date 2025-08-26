Mumbai Police to Allow Manoj Jarange Patil’s Maratha Protest Rally at Azad Maidan With Conditions

Mumbai Police will allow Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil's protest rally in Mumbai if he adheres to Bombay High Court conditions, reported the news agency IANS. The decision was made during the key meeting held by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Director General of Police, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to discuss the agitation called by Jarange for over Maratha reservation.

During the meeting, it was decided that Maratha activist Jarange Patil will be allowed to stage his protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, but only under certain conditions set by the High Court. Earlier, Jarange threatened to protest in the city during Ganeshotsav 2025, which could result in a law and order situation amid the Ganpati festival and create more traffic on the roads.

Maharashtra Chief Minister, DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner held a key meeting regarding activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s protest. It was decided that if he seeks permission, he will be allowed to hold the protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan under certain conditions. However, if he… pic.twitter.com/50FxdbAXa1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2025

However, if the plan is to bring a large crowd estimated in the lakhs, the organisers will only be permitted to use Kharghar in Navi Mumbai or nearby areas.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court refused permission for Jarange Patil’s protest rally at the Azad Maidan without prior consent. The court observed that protests cannot be held in the city’s prime locations without clearance from the authorities. At the same time, the HC said that it was up to the Maharashtra government to provide an alternative site to held agitation.

While speaking to the media after the HC hearing, Jarange said that we would also go to court for permission and announced that they would leave for Mumbai on August 27 and fast until death to demand Maratha reservation.

Jarange said the Maharashtra government is conspiring against the Maratha community and against him. “Why will not get Azad Maidan?”

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange to Begin March to Mumbai on August 27.

The HC order comes just a day after Jarange was preparing for the protest issuing a stern ultimatum to the Maharashtra government. He has set the dead for August 26 for the state government to decide for the 10% reservation to Maratha community under the OBC category.

Route for Protest Rally

The protest march will commence from August 27, 2025 at 10 am from Antarwali Sarathi and move through several towns, including Mankala, Shahagad, Shahagad Chowk, Ambaltakli, Tuljapur, Waghadi and Paithan, before heading towards Mumbai.

Protestors will halt at Shivneri on the night of August 27. On August 28, they will pay homage at Shivneri Fort, and the procession will continue its journey through Rajgurunagar, Chakan, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Vashi, and Chembur. On the same day, the protestors will gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.