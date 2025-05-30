Mumbai Police to Get Digital Smart ID Cards to Curb Fake Identity Fraud

In a major move to enhance security and prevent criminal activities involving fake police identity cards, the Maharashtra Home Department has approved the issuance of digital smart ID cards to all officers and personnel of the Mumbai Police Force. The decision comes in response to the growing number of incidents where counterfeit police ID cards have been used to deceive citizens, including emerging cases of "digital arrests" through online fraud. The new digital IDs aim to eliminate such fraudulent practices and reinforce national security measures. Currently, Mumbai Police officers and staff use printed ID cards, which can be easily duplicated using basic desktop publishing tools. The growing misuse of these fake IDs prompted the Mumbai Police Commissioner to propose a more secure, technology-enabled alternative.

The Home Department has sanctioned an administrative budget of Rs 4 crore for the implementation of this digital ID system. A government resolution approving the budget and the initiative was officially issued on Thursday. A total of 51,308 positions - comprising both officers and other personnel- have been sanctioned under the Mumbai Police establishment, and all will receive the new digital smart ID cards. With this initiative, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate will become the first government body in the country to provide such technologically advanced identity cards to its personnel.

To maintain confidentiality and security during the production process, the Home Department has also authorized the Mumbai Police Commissioner to conduct a closed tender process for selecting the service provider.

Officials believe this step will play a crucial role in stopping identity-related fraud and enhancing public trust in law enforcement.