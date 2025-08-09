Mumbai Police Transfers 23 Senior Inspectors to Side Postings After Declining Promotion

Mumbai Police has undergone a major reshuffle, sparking discussions within the force. In this reorganisation, 23 Senior Police Inspectors, who were earlier posted at police stations, have been transferred to executive (side posting) positions. The move comes after these officers refused their promotion to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Following the promotions and transfers, the vacant Senior Police Inspector positions at police stations have now been filled based on seniority.

Recently, 156 Senior Police Inspectors across Maharashtra were promoted to the rank of ACP, including 49 from Mumbai. The promotion list for ACP had around 215 officers from across the state, out of which 170 accepted the promotion. However, 23 Senior Police Inspectors declined the elevation to ACP rank.

According to a circular issued by Mumbai Police on Saturday, 30 newly promoted ACPs have been given postings across various divisions in the city. Meanwhile, the 23 officers who refused the promotion have been removed from their police station duties and reassigned to side postings in units such as the Armed Police, Special Branch, Economic Offences Wing, Traffic Department, and Protection & Security Division.

Alongside these changes, around 100 Police Inspectors in Mumbai have been granted the rank of Senior Police Inspector based on their service seniority. They have been posted across police stations, the Armed Police, Economic Offences Wing, and Special Branch.

The reshuffle has filled 53 vacant Senior Police Inspector posts in Mumbai police stations, ensuring that all key positions are manned after the wave of promotions and transfers.