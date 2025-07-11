Mumbai Police Visit Kapil Sharma’s Residence After Firing at His Kap’s Café in Canada

A team of Mumbai Police visited comedian Kapil Sharma’s residence on Friday, a day after several rounds were fired at his café in Canada. According to the media reports, personnel from Oshiwara Police Station conducted a security check at his home and questioned the comedian as part of a precautionary measure. The team also reportedly spoke with the building’s private security staff. The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on July 9 (Canada time) at Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia. No injuries were reported.

Team of Mumbai police visits comedian Kapil Sharma's house in Mumbai, day after shots were fired at his restaurant in Canada: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2025

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi claimed responsibility for the attack. He demanded an apology from Kapil Sharma for alleged objectionable remarks made on the comedian’s show. According to a report by India Today, the attackers felt that Nihang Sikhs were insulted on the show. They reportedly said Sharma ignored their calls seeking an apology.

Read Also | Firing at Kapil Sharma’s Newly Opened Kaps Cafe in Canada; Khalistani Group Claims Responsibility

After the incident, the management of Kap’s Café posted a message on social media expressing their grief and determination to move forward. “We opened Kap’s Café with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up,” the post read.

The café team thanked supporters for their messages and encouraged unity against violence. “Let us stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Café remains a place of warmth and community. Thank you and see you soon, under better skies,” the post concluded.

Kapil Sharma has not yet issued an official statement about the incident.