Mumbai: Posters Praising Indian Army, PM Narendra Modi Put Up Across City After 'Operation Sindoor'

Posters were put on Mumbai road sides, especially at the Dadar, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed forces who strike down terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) as a part of 'Operation Sindoor'. The Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena put up posters in several areas praising the Indian Army and the Prime Minister for their efforts in the operation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India exercised its right to act on terror as focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India. The strikes on the nine targets, four in Pakistan and five in POJK, were conducted between 1 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday. However, Pakistan has claimed several civilian casualties, including women and children.

Posters of PM Modi and Indian Armed Forces Outside Dadar Station in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena puts up giant posters praising the Indian Army and PM Modi for #OperationSindoor, near Dadar Station in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Qe1lTR0qOS — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

