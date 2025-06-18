Mumbai: Powai Lake Begins Overflowing After Heavy Rainfall in Catchment Area (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Powai Lake, one of Mumbai’s major artificial lakes under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing early Wednesday morning around 6 am following continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days.

With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the lake is primarily used for industrial and non-potable purposes, especially in the Aarey Milk Colony area. It does not contribute to the city’s drinking water supply.

According to BMC officials, the lake reached its full capacity due to sustained rainfall in its catchment area. This morning, the water level stood at 195.10 feet, triggering the overflow.

Powai Lake in Mumbai overflows after 2 days of heavy rain! Water level hits 195.10 ft as lake reaches full capacity. Used for non-potable purposes, Powai's overflow signals intense rainfall in the city.#MumbaiRains#PowaiLake#BMC#Monsoon2025pic.twitter.com/zbl5XYXnu7 — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) June 18, 2025

Civic officials are monitoring the situation closely. While the overflowing of Powai Lake is not uncommon during intense monsoon spells, it is a significant indicator of the city’s rainfall intensity and water catchment saturation.

At present, the total water stock across all lakes and reservoirs supplying Mumbai now stands at 141,511 million litres, which is 9.78% of the total storage capacity—the highest level recorded in the past two years for this time of the monsoon season.