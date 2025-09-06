Mumbai Prepares for Anant Chaturdashi Celebrations: Police Release Safety Guidelines for Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai is gearing up for the grand Anant Chaturdashi celebrations this Saturday, September 6, with lakhs of devotees expected to participate in the Ganpati visarjan processions and immersions across the city. As the final day of Ganeshotsav draws large crowds, Girgaon Chowpatty remains one of the most prominent immersion sites. To ensure safety, smooth traffic flow, and organized celebrations, Mumbai Police have issued a set of detailed guidelines.

In a post shared on X, the police urged citizens to cooperate with on-duty officers and support staff. “For any assistance, please approach the police personnel at the venue or contact the Police Control Room at Chowpatty, or call our helplines 100 / 112 / 103,” the statement said. A short video accompanying the post outlined the do’s and don’ts for devotees and mandals bringing idols for immersion.

Key guidelines include:

Vehicle Access & Parking: Only vehicles carrying Ganpati idols will be allowed entry through the main gate of Chowpatty. Inside, heavy vehicles will be directed to the right, and light vehicles to the left. Parking areas have been designated: Sections B1, B2, and B3 for heavy vehicles, and A1, A2, and A3 for lighter ones. Organisers must remove vehicles promptly after the visarjan to prevent congestion.

Traffic Management: Three exit gates have been assigned for vehicles after immersion. Dedicated slots for trolleys, trucks, and tempos will ensure an orderly flow of vehicles. Smaller idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created at Chowpatty to ease the pressure on the sea and speed up the immersion process.

Public Safety: Police have urged devotees to safeguard their valuables and stay alert for pickpockets. Public toilets have been set up across the venue, and medical assistance will be available on-site. CCTV surveillance is active throughout the area, and a police control room will assist with lost children, misplaced phones, or emergencies.

Restrictions & Guidelines: To ensure discipline, firecrackers, dhols, and loud music are banned at the premises. Swimming is prohibited except for immersion purposes, and citizens are advised to use footpaths for movement.

For quick reference, the closest railway stations are Charni Road, Grant Road, and Mumbai Central, while Saifee and Reliance hospitals are the nearest emergency centres.