Mumbai: Private Firm in Borivali Duped of Nearly ₹2 Crore Using Fake Bills; Two Arrested

The Borivali Police have arrested two individuals, including the prime accused, for allegedly cheating a private company of nearly ₹1.73 crore by submitting fake bills and other forged documents for goods that were never delivered. The arrested accused have been identified as Ramlallu Tiwari (65) and Bharat Prajapati (42). Both are currently in police custody.

According to police sources, Ashok Jain, Abhishek Tiwari, and several others have also been named as wanted accused in the case, and a special operation has been launched to trace and apprehend them. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Ashok Jain, who is a relative of the complainant, played a key role in orchestrating the fraudulent scheme.

The complainant, Pratibha Shah, a 55-year-old businesswoman residing in Borivali, owns a company named Litenk Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., which deals in the sale of crushed stones, sand, and bitumen mix. The company has offices in Borivali and Vasai. Ashok Jain, her relative, had introduced her to the accused — Ramlallu Tiwari and Abhishek Tiwari, claiming they were directors of Koraon Construction and Sahyog Enterprises, firms engaged in sand-crust supply.

Ashok Jain advised Shah to procure material from them, citing cost advantages. Following detailed discussions with her company's director Kailas Dave, a decision was made to proceed with the purchase.

On May 16, 2025, Ashok Jain visited Pratibha Shah and claimed that Abhishek and Ramlallu had delivered material worth ₹1.73 crore — ₹74.6 lakh by Abhishek and ₹98.5 lakh by Ramlallu. To establish credibility, Jain showed her certain delivery bills and documents as proof.

Trusting her relative, Shah authorised the payment of nearly ₹1.73 crore to the bank accounts of the two companies. However, since director Kailas Dave was in Udaipur for work, he was unable to verify the documents at the time.

After returning to Mumbai, Dave reviewed the submitted documents and found them to be entirely fake. Further inquiry revealed that no goods had ever been delivered, and the entire transaction was based on fabricated bills and bogus paperwork. Realising they had been conned, Pratibha Shah lodged a formal complaint with the Borivali Police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the directors of Koraon Construction and Sahyog Enterprises — namely Ashok Jain, Abhishek Tiwari, Ramlallu Tiwari — and other unnamed individuals under charges of forgery, cheating, and financial fraud amounting to nearly ₹2 crore.

The police investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining absconding accused.