Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 5% to Over 10,200 Units in November

Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region increased by 5 percent in November, reaching over 10,200 units, driven by stronger housing demand, as per Knight Frank India. In comparison, 9,736 units were registered in the same month last year.

In a statement on Saturday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 10,216 property registrations in November 2024.

As of 8 pm on Saturday, the registration of properties in Mumbai stood at over 10,200 units, with the number expected to rise slightly. However, this marks a decline from the 12,960 units registered in October. Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal attributed the sequential dip to a natural phase of market consolidation following the festive-driven surge in October.

"Significantly, the increasing demand for premium properties and larger living spaces underscores a decisive shift towards quality, value, and long-term investment in Mumbai's ever-dynamic real estate landscape," he added.

