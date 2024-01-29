Mumbai: Property Tax Bills Nowhere in Sight, Taxpayers Kept Waiting For a Month

Mumbai: Mumbaikars are yet to receive the revised property tax payments even as the civic body's budget is expected to be announced in the first week of February. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had promised to withdraw the increased payments and make new payments, but even after a month, the payments are yet to be made. Obviously, the suspension of tax collection itself is likely to affect the revenue of the municipality and affect the budget.

Property taxes are the municipality's biggest source of income. In December, the corporation's taxation department prepared additional payments and started making these payments online from December 26. However, former Congress corporator Asif Zakaria had written to the municipal commissioner opposing the hike, claiming that the increased payments had increased by 15-20 per cent.

It has been more than a month since the revised payments were notified. However, it is surprising that the civic body is yet to send property tax payments.

Not only is property tax collected, but how much revenue has been collected by the municipality, how much is left? This will have a definite impact on the budget. While the civic body is presenting a budgetary estimate of the work for the year, it needs accuracy and clarity. With delays in projects, rising costs, non-recovery from contractors and property tax evasion, the question is how to present an accurate budget. - Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition, Congress

The civic administration does not have a proper revenue figure as the collection of property tax has been stalled. This will definitely have an impact in presenting the budget. While presenting the budget, the administrators will have to present the estimated figure of revenue generation. If people are not getting accurate property tax payments even after nine months, then it is a failure of the administration. - Sachin Padwal, former corporator (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction)

