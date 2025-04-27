Mumbai: Protest Against Pahalgam Attack Turns Violent in Vakola, Leaving Young Boy Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

Tensions increased during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in Mumbai's Vakola on April 26, following the devastating terrorist assault in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. When fighting broke out between two communities, the protest, which was supposed to be a nonviolent way to express sadness and solidarity, took a violent turn. Police have therefore filed complaints against 15 of the participants in the altercation. According to reports, the altercation harmed a young person. The demonstration was held in response to the April 22 attack in the Baisaran Valley, close to Pahalgam, when 26 people were killed and more than 20 others were injured when militants opened fire on tourists. An affiliate of the outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba organisation, the Resistance Front (TRF), first claimed responsibility for the attack but then withdrew its claim.

#BREAKING: A violent clash broke out between two communities in Mumbai's Vakola area. Following a protest by Hindu organizations regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a dispute escalated into a scuffle. The Vakola police registered a case against over 15 people, and the search… pic.twitter.com/FXrmsW53R7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

In Mumbai Vakola A Hindu boy was beaten brutally by Peaceful community.

26/04/2025

After the Pahalgam attack all the Indians brother are together against terrorist, we still have few who doesn’t care and just want Hindu and Muslim to fight#HindusUnderAttack#Pahalgam#Modijipic.twitter.com/FHH5g6axni — Pawan Singh (@pawan242000) April 26, 2025

@Dev_Fadnavis@MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice@SardesaiVarun Sir this Violence had happened in Vakola Police Station Judiciary. No FIR has been registered against the Culprits.Pls help ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Oa3mfiX7OY — mohd yusuf shaikh (@yousuf29us) April 26, 2025

People from all groups came together to voice their indignation and call for justice for the victims during the demonstration. However, a physical altercation between members of the two groups resulted from differences regarding the protest's nature and underlying communal tensions. To break up the gathering and restore order, police stepped in. During the heated altercation, a young person apparently suffered significant injuries. Authorities have responded to the violence by filing First Information Reports (FIRs) against 15 people who were recognised as taking part in the altercations. To ascertain the precise order of events and hold those culpable, investigations are still underway. The situation is entirely tranquil, and the case has been registered, stated Satyanarayan Chaudhary, the joint commissioner of police, law and order.