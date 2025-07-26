Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 15–20 Vehicles Collide After Container Overturns Near Khopoli; Major Traffic Jam Reported

A major accident occurred on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khopoli area on Saturday, July 26. According to TV reports, nearly 15 to 20 vehicles, mostly cars, collided with each other near the newly constructed tunnel. The incident took place between the New Tunnel and Foodmall Hotel. However, no casualties were reported in the accident, but several people were injured, and huge vehicular traffic was hit on the weekend.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred when the brakes of a container truck failed while coming down from Lonavala Khandala Ghat in the Mumbai-bound lane. The out-of-control container rammed multiple four-wheelers and goods vehicles ahead of it, causing a crash. Several cars were damaged.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident Video

According to reports, long queues of traffic jams were reported on the route. Police are making necessary changes in the traffic system. Khopoli police and local emergency vehicles rushed to the spot.

As per the data, the expressway witnesses over 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles daily. The accident occurred over the weekend, at a time when tourists were travelling towards Lonavala to enjoy the monsoon and waterfalls. During this period, many Mumbai visitors were returning to the city before evening, which is expected to cause long traffic jams.