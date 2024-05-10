Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Dead, 8 Injured as Truck Loses Control at Bhor Ghat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2024 08:34 AM2024-05-10T08:34:28+5:302024-05-10T08:37:13+5:30
Three individuals tragically lost their lives, and eight others sustained injuries in a devastating accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Bhor Ghat this morning. The accident occurred when a truck, experiencing brake failure, veered out of control and collided with two vehicles on the expressway.
Emergency services promptly rushed to the scene, and the injured have been swiftly transported to a hospital in Khopoli for urgent medical treatment. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the incident.