Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 3 Dead, 8 Injured as Truck Loses Control at Bhor Ghat

Three individuals tragically lost their lives, and eight others sustained injuries in a devastating accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Bhor Ghat this morning. The accident occurred when a truck, experiencing brake failure, veered out of control and collided with two vehicles on the expressway.

Emergency services promptly rushed to the scene, and the injured have been swiftly transported to a hospital in Khopoli for urgent medical treatment. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to investigate the incident.